Who Will Play Rashmika's Role In Rakshit Shetty's Kirik Party Sequel?

Sandalwood Simple Star Rakshit Shetty is currently busy with the production of his movie '777 Charlie'. Most of the shooting of this film has been completed and the team has returned to Namma Bengaluru after wrapping up the movie shooting schedule at Kodaikanal recently. The team which has resumed working has completed 90 percent of the shooting after the Lockdown. Now the team has decided to give fans a surprise news on Friday.

Rakshith Shetty while releasing a poster has announced this on social media "There will be surprise and big announcement on Friday at 7.30 am" thus has stated the actor. By the way the team has already released enough posters of " 776 Charlie'. Hence fans are expecting either a song, teaser, or trailer of the movie, or probably an announcement on the date of movie release.

On the other hand, we hear from reliable sources that Rakshit Shetty will be making a sequel to "Kirik party". "777 Charlie' is helmed by Kiran Raj under Pushkar films and "Paramva Studios" banners. The movie which has drawn the attention through its posters has created lot of expectations in the sandalwood industry.

Rakshit Shetty was last seen in the cop drama Avane Srimannarayana. The movie was directed by Sachin Ravi who had also worked with Rakshit Shetty in the movie Kirik Party. Sachin was the editor of the movie and his technical brilliance was much appreciated. The director has collaborated with Century Star Shivarajkumar in his next movie. It is also worth mentioning here that Rashmika Mandanna who is a much sought after actress in Tollywood made her debut with the Sandalwood movie Kirik Party. She also got engaged to Rakshit Shetty. However, with the two breaking up to go their separate ways, it now remains to be seen who will play that role in the Kirik Party sequel.

