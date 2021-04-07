Yuvarathnaa Team Thanks CM, Sandalwood For Their Support 

Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar has thanked the Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa for obliging the request to postpone the corona restrictions imposed on theatres until April 7.

The actor, who spoke live on Facebook, has thanked everyone who came out to support in this regard. "We met Chief Minister on Saturday and discussed our problems. We explained our problems to the Chief Minister. We made him understand that the tickets booked in advance made the problem more complex. The chief ministers who honoured our request, obliged to extend the time frame till April 7. On this occasion all the actors stood behind us and I thank them all," said Puneeth.

"We were shocked after the government imposed restrictions within two days of the release of the movie. Not just us, our fans were equally pained over the situation," thus sated Puneeth.

While justifying his stance, CM Yediyurappa said "We don't have any intention of troubling the cinema industry. We didn't have information about the tickets booked in advance. Hence this problem."

"Yuvarathnaa" director Santosh Anandaram has said that the Chief Minister has assured that cent per cent occupancy will be allowed once the Corona cases go down.

"Many movies are in line to hit theatres. Our intention was not just "Yuvarathnaa". We pressurised the govt keeping in view the entire film industry. Just like family gets united in times of crisis, the whole industry stood by us and I am indebted to them for this," said Santosh Anandaram.

Yuvarathnaa hit theatres on April 1. The movie stars Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyesha, Prakash Raj, Sonu Gowda, Dolly Dhananjay in key roles. The movie is bankrolled by Hombale Films.