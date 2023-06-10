Live
- Google Adds New Features for Chrome Password Manager
- Chandrababu writes to YS Jagan, demands to act on sand mining in Chinchinada
- ‘Narasimha Naidu’ making it big in re-release
- WTC Final: Warner has done enough to feature in Australia's playing XI in Ashes, says Steve O'Keefe
- Nandamuri Balakrishna: NTR legacy continues
- Women national coaching camp: Hockey India announces 33-member core group
- Assam, Manipur CM's hold meetings in Imphal over violence
- If Godse is India's good son so are Veerappan, Vijay Malya, Dawood Ibrahim: JD(U) MLC
- Reddit stands firm on API changes, despite developer protests
- Chicken prices reach record level in Hyderabad
Sandeep Reddy Vanga- Ranbir’s ‘Animal’ pre-teaser to be out tomorrow; here are the details
Ranbir Kapoor’s “Animal” is one of the most awaited PAN Indian films
Ranbir Kapoor’s “Animal” is one of the most awaited PAN Indian films. The buzz is remarkably high in the Telugu states too. Ranbir possesses a good following here, and also the fact that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is directing the film intensified its buzz here. This gangster action drama is scheduled to hit the screens on August 11, 2023.
Very recently, there was a talk that the movie might postpone to a later date which disappointed fans. Here is some good news for you all. The team reiterated that the film will very much release on 11th August 2023. Also, it was revealed that the movie’s pre-teaser will come out tomorrow at 11:11 AM.
The leaked images and videos have just taken things to another level. National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead. Anil Kapoor is essaying an important role. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani.