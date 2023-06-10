Sandeep Reddy Vanga- Ranbir’s ‘Animal’ pre-teaser to be out tomorrow; here are the details

Ranbir Kapoor’s “Animal” is one of the most awaited PAN Indian films. The buzz is remarkably high in the Telugu states too. Ranbir possesses a good following here, and also the fact that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is directing the film intensified its buzz here. This gangster action drama is scheduled to hit the screens on August 11, 2023.



Very recently, there was a talk that the movie might postpone to a later date which disappointed fans. Here is some good news for you all. The team reiterated that the film will very much release on 11th August 2023. Also, it was revealed that the movie’s pre-teaser will come out tomorrow at 11:11 AM.

The leaked images and videos have just taken things to another level. National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead. Anil Kapoor is essaying an important role. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani.