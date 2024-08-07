Sangharshana Set for Release August 9

Mahindra Pictures proudly announces the release of its Production Number 1 film, "Sangharshana," directed by Chinna Venkatesh and Produced by Valluri Srinivasa Rao. The movie, made in both Telugu and Tamil languages, has completed its filming and post-production phases and is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on August 9.

Makers released Sangharshana film official trailer, which gets good responce from the audience. Trailer increasing expectations on the film.

"Sangharshana" is a suspense thriller that also weaves in elements of love and family drama. The film features Chaitanya Pasupuleti and Rasheed Bhanu in the lead roles, with Sudhakar and KV Prasad as the cinematographers.

Distributed by Parthu Reddy through One Media, "Sangharshana" boasts a musical score by Adithya Sri Ram. The film unit promises a captivating experience for all types of audiences. Producer Valluri Srinivasa Rao expressed his delight in bringing a film that will appeal to viewers, highlighting the joy of presenting a movie that will be well-received.









