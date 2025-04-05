Sanjay Dutt goes spooky & silly as ghostbuster baba in ‘The Bhootnii’

Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt is set to tickle your funny bones and raise some chills as he steps into the role of a ghostbuster for the very first time in the upcoming horror-comedy The Bhootnii. Known for his iconic roles in films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Dutt opens up about what drew him to this unconventional character and why the genre piqued his interest.

“I love comedies,” said Dutt, explaining what attracted him to the script. “The Bhootnii is a fun mix of horror and comedy—two very different but exciting genres. Horror comedy is tough to crack, but the script made me laugh and think. I knew audiences would enjoy it. Plus, playing a ghostbuster baba for the first time was something fresh. I had a lot of fun, and the character has strong mass appeal.”

Directed by Siddhant Sachdev, the film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick. While Sunny plays the lead, Mouni and Palak bring their spooky charm as ghosts. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt under Soham Rockstar Entertainment & Three Dimension Motion Pictures, with co-production by Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt.

Interestingly, The Bhootnii was earlier titled The Virgin Tree, but the new title was unveiled by Sanjay on Maha Shivratri, February 26. The trailer promises a wild ride full of laughs and ghostly antics, with Sanjay’s quirky baba at the center.

Slated for release on April 18, 2025, The Bhootnii will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Kesari: Chapter 2, setting up a fierce but entertaining showdown.

Meanwhile, Sanjay is also gearing up for Welcome to the Jungle, a massive comedy ensemble led by Akshay Kumar and directed by Ahmed Khan, adding another laugh riot to his 2025 slate.