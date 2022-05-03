Sanjay Dutt Pens Heartfelt Note And Misses His Mother Nargis On Her Death Anniversary

Bollywood's ace actor Sanjay Dutt is all enjoying the best phase of his career with a handful of movies. Off late, he bagged a blockbuster with Prashant Neel and Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' movie and made all the audience go aww with his deadly 'Adheera' character! He nailed it perfectly and best fit the bill with a complete transformation. The movie is now going high with record-breaking collections. Today being his mother Nargis death anniversary, Sanjay shared a beautiful collage and penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram page!



Sanjay Dutt shared a beautiful throwback collage of Nargis… He also wrote, "Not a single moment goes by when I don't remember you. Ma, you were the basis of my life and the strength of my soul. I wish my wife and kids would have met you for you to give them all your love and blessings. I miss you today and every day!"

Speaking about his last movie KGF: Chapter 2, it is still running successfully in the theatres!

This post reveals the latest collection report of this movie. "#KGF2 is all set to emerge 2ND HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... Also, #Eid holidays will expedite its journey towards ₹ 400 cr... ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 373.33 cr. #India biz. #Hindi".

Well, KGF: Chapter 2 movie was released on 14th April, 2022 in the theatres worldwide. It has Yash in the lead role along with Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, TS Naghabharana and Archana. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda bankrolled this movie under the Homable Films banner. The movie was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Prithviraj, Shamshera, The Good Maharaja and Ghudchadi movies.