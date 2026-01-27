Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta lead gritty quest for justice in ‘Vadh 2’

Mumbai: Acclaimed actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta reunite once again to headline the second instalment of the thriller franchise Vadh, titled Vadh 2. Ahead of its release on February 6, the makers have unveiled a gripping trailer that promises a tense and morally complex tale of justice.

Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the trailer introduces audiences to another hard-hitting narrative rooted in raw and unsettling truths. Sanjay Mishra is seen essaying the role of a police officer, while Neena Gupta portrays an inmate. Circumstances once again bring the two face to face as they confront a ruthless antagonist whose existence poses an urgent threat and must be dealt with decisively.

The preview raises compelling questions about whether Mishra’s character can emerge unscathed from the dangerous moral and emotional crossroads he finds himself in. Backed by powerful performances, the trailer highlights an intense atmosphere driven by gravitas and authenticity, reinforcing the film’s emotional depth.

Alongside Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in lead roles, Vadh 2 boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Kumud Mishra, Shilpa Shukla, and newcomers Amitt K Singh, Akshay Dogra and Yogita Bihani, all playing pivotal characters in the unfolding drama.

Presented by Luv Films, Vadh 2 is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film continues the thematic essence of the first instalment while charting a completely new storyline.

Speaking about the film, writer and director Jaspal Singh Sandhu said, “Vadh 2 is conceived to deliver an experience of a rich narrative driven by well-defined characters. We’ve pushed the envelope, taking the storytelling a notch higher to give the audience a layered thriller-mystery. The trailer offers a glimpse into this morally complex world of Vadh 2, where truth is not clearly defined.”

Producer Luv Ranjan added that the sequel builds on the emotional and philosophical core of the original film. “Vadh 2 takes forward the philosophy and emotional depth of the first film with a completely new story. What makes it special is that the franchise is led by remarkable senior actors — Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta. With Kumud Mishra joining them, their powerful screen presence reinforces our belief that strong stories transcend age and convention,” he said.