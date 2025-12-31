Sankranthi 2026: Set for a massive box-office clash

Sankranthi has long been regarded as the most lucrative and competitive season for Telugu cinema, traditionally accommodating two major star-driven films along with a couple of medium or small-budget releases. However, Sankranthi 2026 is shaping up to be unprecedented, with an unusually crowded release slate that includes big-ticket star vehicles, promising straight Telugu films, and high-profile dubbed releases.

Leading the race is Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, a much-anticipated entertainer that marks the superstar’s return to a festive release window after years of pan-India spectacles. The film is expected to draw massive footfalls, riding on Prabhas’ global fan base and Sankranthi’s family audience pull.

Equally significant is Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi. Positioned as a full-fledged family entertainer, the film carries enormous expectations as it brings Chiranjeevi back in a classic festive avatar tailored for Sankranthi crowds.

Adding youthful energy to the season is Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty. Slated as a light-hearted family entertainer, the film aims to capitalize on Naveen’s strong connection with younger audiences and urban families.

Among the medium-budget films, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi and Nari Nari Naduma Murari are also locking the festive window. These films are expected to cater to niche and family audiences, adding variety to the Sankranthi lineup. Meanwhile, Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari had earlier been rumored to skip the festival race, but the makers have now confirmed a Sankranthi release and are set to begin promotions this week, firmly placing the film in the competition.

On the dubbed front, two major titles are entering the fray. Jana Nayagan, believed to be Vijay’s final film, is expected to enjoy strong traction among Telugu audiences despite being a dubbed release. Meanwhile, Parasakthi, featuring Siva Karthikeyan, has already generated curiosity due to its content-driven approach and performance-oriented narrative.

With seven films announced across straight Telugu and dubbed categories, Sankranthi 2026 is gearing up for a massive box-office battle. The biggest challenge now lies in theatre allocation and show management, as exhibitors juggle multiple high-demand releases. For audiences, however, the festival promises a cinematic feast, making Sankranthi 2026 one of the most exciting and competitive seasons in recent Telugu cinema history.



