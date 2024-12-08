‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ grabs phenomenal buzz in BMS

The upcoming festive season is set to shine brighter with the highly anticipated film Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, slated for release on January 14, 2025. Directed by the blockbuster-maker Anil Ravipudi and starring Victory Venkatesh in the lead, the film is produced under the prestigious Sri Venkateswara Creations banner and presented by Dil Raju.

The buzz surrounding the film has been phenomenal, with over 100,000 interests already recorded on BookMyShow, highlighting its immense popularity. The movie’s first-look posters and the chartbuster track Godari Gattu have only heightened expectations, cementing its position as a frontrunner among Sankranthi releases.

Sanrkanthiki Vasthunnam brings a fresh twist by blending Venkatesh’s signature humor and mass appeal with an engaging crime thriller narrative. This unique combination has piqued interest among fans and moviegoers, eager to see how the genre-bending storyline unfolds.

Adding to the excitement, the film features Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female leads, promising a mix of powerful performances and on-screen chemistry.

With just five weeks until its release, the makers are gearing up for an intense promotional campaign, aiming to keep the momentum high. As anticipation reaches a fever pitch, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is already shaping up to be a festival blockbuster, poised to dominate the Sankranthi season.