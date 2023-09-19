‘Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati’ trailer launch highlights

The trailer of "Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati," starring Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini, was unveiled by Natural Star Nani, creating a wave of excitement. This Telugu version of the year's most captivating love story, "Sapta Sagaradache Ello," has garnered positive attention from all corners. Directed by Hemanth Rao and released by People Media Factory, the film holds the promise of enchanting and captivating audiences with its emotionally charged storytelling. Rakshit Shetty is poised to deliver yet another heartwarming performance, following his success in "777 Charlie."

After the trailer launch, Nani expressed excitement over the film, "Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati." He said that he is eagerly waiting to witness this beautiful love story on the big screen. Nani extended best wishes to his dear friend Rakshit Shetty and the entire team for the Telugu release.

"Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati" unfolds its narrative across two distinct time periods. It transports us to the year 2010, where we find Rakshit as Manu and Rukmini Vasanth as Priya deeply in love. The trailer offers a glimpse into their lives, with Manu working in a garment factory, and Priya pursuing a career as a singer. Their relationship is further complicated by socio-economic disparities, and a shadow of impending crime hovers over Manu, raising doubts about the survival of their love. The film is significantly elevated by the powerful performances of Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth, the evocative music, the thematic presence of the ocean, and the thread weaving imagery, all contributing to its profound impact.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Kuchibotla said, “‘Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati’ found success in Kannada, and with Rakshit Shetty's popularity soaring after the Telugu hit "777 Charlie," it was only natural to bring it to the Telugu audience. The overwhelming support from the film's ardent fans convinced us to make the Telugu release happen.”



Hemanth Rao said, “The Kannada version of the film has been well-received, and Rakshit fondly refers to this place as a land of cinema. The organic response from the Kannada audience has been heartening, and we anticipate great support for the Telugu version. Love requires daily effort. Building and maintaining relationships demand continuous dedication. Life, as we know, is far from simple, and investing time and energy in our connections can be challenging. It's an ongoing endeavor. The inspiration for this film sprouted from an incident back in 2006, yet it also took a stroke of destiny to bring together the right people for this project.”

Rukmini Vasanth says, “The film has received an overwhelming response, and I'm thrilled that the story of Manu and Priya is resonating with the audience.” Rakshit Shetty said, “When we released the film in Kannada, many questioned why it wasn't a pan-Indian release like "777 Charlie." I firmly believed that "Sapta Sagaradache Ello" had the potential to transcend boundaries.





Just as "777 Charlie" performed exceptionally well in Telugu after Kannada, this land feels like home to me. For Hemanth and me, there's no existence beyond cinema; it's our first love. I also want to play different characters and venture into new areas. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Telugu audience for embracing the film and allowing us to bring "Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati" to you. Hemanth is a director who works seamlessly with producers, and Rukmini poured her heart into the film.”



Suresh Babu said, “I admire the dedication of the cast and crew in making this film. I wish the team the best of luck with the Telugu version. Sometimes, it’s not important to invest in Market research and bring movies like these to audience.”