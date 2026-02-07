Sara Arjun says ‘Euphoria’ came into her life when nothing felt certain

Mumbai: Young actress Sara Arjun has described her latest film Euphoria as a deeply personal and emotionally significant project, saying it entered her life at a moment when “nothing felt certain, yet everything felt possible”.

Taking to Instagram after attending the film’s premiere, Sara reflected on her journey with the Telugu social thriller and expressed heartfelt gratitude to director Gunasekhar and producer Neelima Guna for believing in the story and presenting it with honesty.

Sharing her thoughts, Sara wrote that some stories do not merely come and go but remain long after the moment passes. She said Euphoria found her during a phase of uncertainty, making the experience even more meaningful.

She thanked Gunasekhar and Neelima Guna, along with their family, for trusting the film’s emotional core and having the courage to tell the story authentically. According to Sara, their belief created space for something genuine to be felt and seen on screen.

The actress also expressed gratitude towards her family, particularly her father, for supporting her choices and giving her the freedom to carve her own path. She noted that this trust played a crucial role in shaping her both personally and professionally.

Reflecting on the impact of the film, Sara said Euphoria pushed her emotionally and challenged her in ways that were uncomfortable yet deeply meaningful. She added that the film holds a special place in her heart and hoped it would resonate with audiences.

In Euphoria, Sara portrays Chaitra, a troubled teenager, in the upcoming Telugu social thriller. The film explores serious issues such as drug abuse and youth crime and is inspired by real-life incidents. The project also stars Bhumika Chawla and Gautham Menon in key roles.

Sara will next be seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the second instalment of the Dhurandhar franchise, which is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026. The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.

Serving as part of a two-film series, Dhurandhar centres on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation. The story follows an undercover Indian intelligence officer who infiltrates criminal syndicates and political power structures in Karachi to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

The narrative draws loose inspiration from several real-life geopolitical events in South Asia, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks and developments linked to Pakistan’s Operation Lyari.