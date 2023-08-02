‘Sardar 2’ on cards; pre-production works are under process

Loveable actor Karthicoming up with his theatrical release “Japan.” Last year, Karthi scored a blockbuster with the spy action thriller “Sardar.” Long back, it was announced by the team that the film would have a sequel.

The latest update is that the pre-production works for the sequel have commenced already. The word is that Yuvan Shankar Raja will replace GV Prakash Kumar as the music director for this sequel.

PS Mithran, who directed "Sardar," will be at the helm for the second installment as well.The movie will go on floors very soon. S Lakshman Kumar of Prince Pictures will be producing "Sardar 2."
























