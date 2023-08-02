Live
Just In
Many leaders from BRS wants to join Congress: Bhatti
KCR will take oath as hattrick CM: KTR
‘Sardar 2’ on cards; pre-production works are under process
Highlights
Loveable actor Karthicoming up with his theatrical release “Japan.” Last year, Karthi scored a blockbuster with the spy action thriller “Sardar.” Long back, it was announced by the team that the film would have a sequel.
The latest update is that the pre-production works for the sequel have commenced already. The word is that Yuvan Shankar Raja will replace GV Prakash Kumar as the music director for this sequel.
PS Mithran, who directed “Sardar,” will be at the helm for the second installment as well.The movie will go on floors very soon. S Lakshman Kumar of Prince Pictures will be producing “Sardar 2.”
Next Story
