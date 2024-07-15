‘Sarfira’ team making all efforts to attract audience

"Sarfira," the latest Bollywood release starring Akshay Kumar, has marked the Hindi cinema debut of director Sudha Kongara with an official remake of her blockbuster Tamil film, "Soorarai Pottru." Despite the anticipation, the Hindi adaptation has failed to perform well at the box office.

In a bid to attract more viewers, a major multiplex chain has introduced a special promotion. With a valid ticket, moviegoers will receive complimentary tea, two samosas, and official merchandise from the film. This unusual offer highlights the movie's underwhelming box office performance, a rare occurrence for an Akshay Kumar starrer.

If the current trend continues, "Sarfira" might be pulled from theaters by the end of Monday. This disappointing turnout is a significant setback for Sudha Kongara, whose story could not replicate its success in Hindi cinemas.

The film also features notable performances by Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and a cameo by Suriya, the star of the original Tamil version. Despite the strong cast and a well-loved storyline, "Sarfira" has not managed to resonate with the Hindi-speaking audience, marking a challenging debut for Kongara in Bollywood.