Sarpatta Parambarai takes you back to 70's

Get ready to witness the golden era of the 70s and ride with the punches as Amazon Prime Video unveils a sneak peek into the world of "Sarpatta Parambarai!" The versatile actor Arya in the lead, the film is directed by critically-acclaimed director Pa.Ranjith and produced by NeelamProductions & K9 Studios. The film features an ensemble cast including DusharaVijayan, John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan,Pasupathy, John Vijay and Santosh Prathap in pivotal roles.

Set in the 70's, SarpattaParambarai is not just a regular sports movie about boxing. It also showcases the culture, and lives of the boxing clans that existed in the North Madras. At the centre of the story lies two rival clans Sarpatta and Idiyappa, who are constantly locking horns in a duel for the pride of their respective clans. The film, with a backdrop of sports, illustrates the nuances of an era that was rife with cultural and societal changes.

Talking about the film, actor Arya shared, "I have gone through a major physical transformation for this film and done a rigorous amount of training to get the physicality of techniques of a boxer right. It is a completely different role for me from my previous movies and I believe it is going to be a career defining film for me. Just like the sport, 'SarpattaParambarai' promises to deliver a thrilling experience with action sequences and a storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seats, the trailer of the film will give you a brief sneak peek on what is about to come on the 22nd July."

" 'SarpattaParambarai' is a period sports drama that reflects the raw passion and enthusiasm for boxing which wasn't just a sport back then but also a sort of culture & tradition that demanded repute and respect. With this film, I want to tell the audience that there's so much more to Madras that they are not aware of. SarpattaParambarai will take them through the culture and life of these clans and their stories. I hope audience will appreciate our work and the story of 'SarpattaParambarai'." said Director, Pa Ranjith.