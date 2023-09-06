Live
Sathyaraj speaks high about ‘Weapon’ in the film’s glimpse launch event
Kollywood Versatile Actor Sathyaraj who played popular roles in films like Mirchi, Baahubali, and many other films, along with Aswins, Jailer fame Vasanth Ravi are playing lead roles in a suspense thriller 'Weapon'. Million Studio is bankrolling this film under Guhan Senniappan's direction. Makers released a glimpse of the film in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Sathyaraj, Vasanth Ravi, Tanya Hope, Rajeev Menon, Producer Manzoor, PVR Head Meena, Rajeev Pillai, and Director GuhanSeniappan attended the press meet on this occasion.
Sathyaraj says, " To make a film like 'Weapon', it requires perfect Director, Producers, Cinematographer, and VFX technicians more than actors. I believe actors come after them. A very good team came together for 'Weapon.' It's a different concept movie. Producers are making this movie spending in an uncompromised manner. Director Guhan is shaping this film with a new vision. Vasanth Ravi has become a pan-India actor. No need to mention his performance."
Producer Manzoor thanked actors and technicians who worked for the film.
PVR Head Meena says, " 'Weapon' is a different concept movie. Along with splendid action and visuals, it also carries a very good message. This film has more than 1300 CG shots. It also uses the latest advanced AI technology."
Vasanth Ravi says, "We are excited to work on a film like 'Weapon' and are confident about its success. Producers have made a lot of effort with passion in making this film. When I heard the story of 'Weapon', it felt like a superhero film. I wondered how Guhan would make it. The movie is made with a brand new superhuman concept."
Film Director GuhanSenniappan says, " Producers are the reason behind making 'Weapon' on such a grand scale. They are not compromising when it comes to making and providing me with everything I asked for. The movie is being made with a superhuman concept like DC and Marvel movies. This film has wonderful action sequences. Actors took risks and worked for this film.