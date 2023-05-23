Satya Dev’s ‘Full Bottle’ Teaser Will Be Launched On This Date

Tollywood’s young actor Satya Dev is in the best phase of his career. He already made his debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ and was also seen in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather essaying a prominent role. He is also busy with two more movies Zebra and Full Bottle. The titles of these movies are quite interesting and grabbed the attention. Off late, an interesting update regarding the Full Bottle movie is unveiled. The teaser of this complete entertainer will be launched on 27th May, 2023… The makers also unveiled the first look poster and introduced him as Mercury Soori…

Even Satya Dev also shared the first look poster of Full Bottle movie on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, “#MercurySoori will be a blast of Energy, Entertainment & Fun. Witness him with our #FullBottleTeaser on May 27th. You'll love it Stay tuned.”

Satya Dev looked in a complete mass appeal on the poster with the backdrop of colourful wall painting. He looked awesome with star-shaped sunnies and orange shirt! The title also looked interesting as it had a glimpse of an auto with the driver and a lady passenger. The teaser will be unveiled on 27th May, 2023…

Full Bottle movie is being directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji under the Sarvanthram Creations and SD Company banners.

He is also part of the Zebra movie… The movie has Satya Dev and Daali Dhananjaya in the lead roles while it is directed by Eashvar Karthic. This thriller is produced by SN Reddy, Padmaja, Bala Sundaram and Dinesh under the Old Town Pictures and Padmaja Films banner.