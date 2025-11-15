Satya, Ritesh Rana’s film titled ‘Jetlee’; promises high-flying chaos and comedy

Tollywood’s much-loved chaotic duo—actor Satya and director Ritesh Rana—have reunited for yet another eccentric entertainer titled Jetlee. The first-look poster, unveiled today, has already sparked excitement across social media. Featuring Satya perched atop a roaring aircraft with the caption “I am done with comedy,” the poster has amused fans who know that a Ritesh Rana film without humour is nearly impossible. Ironically, the very design reeks of quirky comedy, setting the tone for what’s to come.

Produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Peddamallu under Clap Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers, Jetlee is positioned as a major cinematic event rather than a routine release. Billed as an action-comedy, the film promises a gripping blend of thrills, twists, and riotous humour, all packed in the signature Satya–Rana style.

While the plot remains tightly guarded, the makers hint that Satya will be seen in one of his most unpredictable and entertaining roles to date. The film also marks the Tollywood debut of Miss Universe India Rhea Singha, who stars as the female lead. Vennela Kishore and Ajay will appear in key roles, adding more strength to the cast.

Reuniting the technical team behind Mathu Vadalara, the film brings in Kaala Bhairava for music, Suresh Sarangam for cinematography, Karthika Srinivas for editing, and Narni Srinivas as production designer—suggesting another stylistic, creatively charged experience.

With regular shooting set to begin soon in Hyderabad, Jetlee is already generating substantial buzz. Audiences are bracing for a wild, sky-shaking ride.