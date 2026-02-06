‘Seetha Payanam’ set for Valentine’s day release

The upcoming multi-lingual romantic drama Seetha Payanam is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. The film sees actor Arun Sarja stepping into the director’s chair, while also bringing his daughter Aishwarya Arjun to the forefront in a lead role, alongside Niranjan Sudhindra. The teaser and songs released so far have received a positive response from audiences, creating healthy buzz ahead of the release.

The film features a strong ensemble cast, with Aishwarya Arjun not only sharing screen space with co-star Niranjan Sudhindra but also appearing alongside her father Arjun Sarja. Dhruva Sarja will be seen in a special guest appearance, adding to the film’s star value. The supporting cast includes several prominent names such as Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Kovai Sarala, Posani Krishna Murali, Bithiri Sathi, Jabardasth Phani, Narra Srinu, Fish Venkat, Naga Mahesh, Siri Hanumanth, Mani Chandana, Sumitra, Sahasra, Raj Kumar, and several others.

Written and directed by Arjun Sarja, Seetha Payanam is positioned as a heartfelt romantic drama. The film’s music is composed by Anup Rubens, with cinematography by G. Balamurugan and editing by Ayoob Khan.

Known for films like Pattathu Yaanai and Prema Baraha, Aishwarya Arjun returns to the big screen after a gap, making Seetha Payanam a notable project in her career. With a Valentine’s Day release, strong technical backing, and an emotional romantic core, the film is expected to appeal to both young audiences and family viewers alike.