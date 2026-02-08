‘Seetha Payanam’ trailer promises love, action, drama

Action King Arjun has made a powerful comeback to the director’s chair with Seetha Payanam, produced under his banner Shree Raam Films International. The film marks the acting debut of his daughter Aishwarya Arjun and features a strong ensemble cast including Niranjan, Sathyaraj, Prakash Raj and Kovai Sarala. Adding to the excitement, Arjun himself appears in a key cameo, while his nephew, Action Prince Dhruva Sarja, makes a special appearance. The makers have now unveiled the theatrical trailer ahead of the film’s release on February 14.

Seetha Payanam revolves around a young chef raised by an overprotective father. During a long drive, she reluctantly offers a lift to a stranger, but on one strict condition — every phone call he receives must be on loudspeaker. What begins as a light-hearted, breezy journey slowly transforms into a tense and dark narrative, leading to an unexpected twist that changes everything.

The trailer highlights Arjun’s experience as a filmmaker, with clean storytelling, a fresh narrative approach and controlled emotional intensity. Aishwarya Arjun makes a confident and mature debut, while Niranjan impresses as the male lead. Sathyaraj stands out as the protective father, and Prakash Raj adds emotional depth, especially in a touching sequence that explores the true meaning of marriage. Dhruva Sarja’s action-packed cameo adds an extra thrill factor.

Technically, the film is elevated by G. Balamurugan’s vibrant cinematography and Anup Rubens’ soulful background score. Sai Madhav Burra’s dialogues leave an impact, with crisp editing by Ayub Khan and dynamic stunt choreography by Kick Ass Kali.

With its Valentine’s Day release just days away, Seetha Payanam is shaping up as a unique emotional thriller that blends romance, suspense and drama, creating strong buzz among audiences and industry circles alike.