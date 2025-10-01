Selena Gomez honours husband Benny Blanco with this subtle detail on her wedding dress

Los Angeles: Actress-singer Selena Gomez, who recently tied the knot with long-time partner Benny Blanco, honored her husband on their wedding day in a big way.

After the actress-singer, 33, revealed additional photos from their wedding day in an Instagram post, fans spotted a special tribute to the producer, 37, in one of Selena Gomez's three Ralph Lauren dresses, reports ‘People’ magazine.

One of the images shared by Gomez included a close-up of her lace halter neck gown, which features a heart embroidered with the couple's initials.

As per Ralph Lauren, the wedding date is also inscribed on the dress, which features 300 hand-shaped and applied lace flowers and crystal embellishments on a hand-painted corset.

Selena Gomez beamed from ear to ear as she posed beneath a draped canopy in the lace dress. Another photo showed her walking down the aisle with her new husband.

As per ‘People’, Blanco also chose to highlight the look on his Instagram page, in a mirror selfie of him and the bride, writing, "I married a real life disney princess”.

For her other dress, Gomez, who had a bouquet made from lilies of the valley, opted for a halter-neck gown with a low back and a small train.

Ralph Lauren said the gown was made up of double-faced silk satin, featuring cascading hand-draped panels, and a halter neckline highlighted with hand-cut lace and a macrame collar. The Only Murders in the Building star changed for the reception, wearing a shorter dress that featured hand-pleated and stitched panels of cotton, silk, and linen voiles in an airy and elegant silhouette.

A source close to the couple said, "There was so much love in the room. At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun”.



