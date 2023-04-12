Shaakuntalam Receives U/A Certificate and Final Runtime Confirmed

Recently, a special premiere of the movie "Shaakuntalam", directed by Gunasekhar, was held at Hyderabad's Prasads multiplex. This mythological drama, after an 8-year hiatus, is gearing up for a grand PAN-Indian release this Friday in theaters. The movie has received a U/A certificate after completing its censor formalities, and has a runtime of 2 hours and 22 minutes.

Notably, Malayalam actor Dev Mohan is making his Tollywood debut with "Shaakuntalam". The film's music is being composed by Melody Brahma Mani Sharma, while Gunasekhar's daughter Neelima Guna has produced it under the banner of Gunaa Team Works. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Gautami, and Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha, who plays the role of Prince Bharatha.