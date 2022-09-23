Shaakuntalam: The Release Date Of Samantha And Dev Mohan's Periodic Love Tale Is Out

Tollywood's ace actress Samantha's most-awaited movie is Shaakuntalam. Being a periodic love tale and that too going with the story of King Dushyant and Shakuntala, there are many expectations on it. Although the shooting of this movie wrapped up a few months ago, the makers were busy with post-production works. As promised, they dropped the small release date promo on social media and created a buzz on Twitter and Instagram!

Samantha and Dev Mohan also shared the release date promo along with the makers on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, Sam also wrote, "#EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in Theatres from November 4th 2022 Worldwide! #ShaakuntalamOnNov4 @Gunasekhar1 @ActorDevMohan @neelima_guna @SVC_official @GunaaTeamworks @tipsofficial".

The promo showcased the grandeur and royal empire of King Dushyant along with his beautiful lady love Shakuntala. They looked great together in a wonderful pose. Sam owned a beautiful appeal with the royal blue outfit! The movie will be released on 4th November, 2022!In the earlier released first look poster, Dev Mohan looked royal in the poster and is seen riding a horse amid deep forest background! He looked classy in the regal attire and looked ever-charming!

Speaking about the Shaakuntalam movie, Samantha Akkineni is essaying the titular role and Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyant. Dialogue King Mohan Babu will essay the role of Durvasa Maharshi. Aditi Balan will be seen as Anasuya and Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala in this periodic movie. Along with them even Prakash Raj, Gautami, Kabir Bedi, Madhoo as Menaka, Kabir Duhan Singh, Allu Arha as Prince Bharata, Varshini Sounderajan and Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala will essay the prominent roles.

Character Introduction:

• Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala

• Dev Mohan as Dushyanth

• Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi

• Aditi Balan as Anasuya

• Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada

• Prakash Raj as Kanva Rishi

• Gautami as Gautami

• Madhoo as Menaka

• Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura

• Allu Arha as Prince Bharata

• Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala

This movie is directed by ace director Gunasekhar and is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.



