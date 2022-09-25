Shah Rukh Khan Goes Shirtless And Drops A New Pic From Pathaan…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Shah Rukh Khan is all set to come back to the big screens with a bang. His next movie Pathaan is the most-awaited one of this season and it also holds Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. From a few days, the makers of this movie are creating noise on social media by dropping frequent updates. Off late, Shah Rukh also dropped a new pic from the movie and made his fans go aww by going shirtless.



Shah Rukh shared a new pic on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Me to My Shirt today: 'Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..' Me also waiting for #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/EnLPXw9csA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 25, 2022

Along with sharing the pic, he also wrote, "Me to My Shirt today:

'Tum hoti toh kaisa hota….

Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti,

Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..' Me also waiting for #Pathaan".

In this pic, Shah Rukh is seen sitting on a chair flaunting his six-pack body with long hair. He looked terrific at the age of 56 and made his fans go aww…

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It has Deepika Padukone as the lead actress and John Abraham in another prominent role. This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. As of now the shooting is completed and the post-production works are going on. Well, Deepika Padukone is also part of Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's Project K movie. Speaking about Project K, it is being directed by Nag Ashwin and is bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. It also has Amitabh Bachchan in the prominent role.

SRK is also part of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan movie. Jawan movie is being directed by Atlee and is produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan under their own banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Earlier along with the title announcement itself, the makers also dropped the release date. So, this movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 2nd June, 2023 and it will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.