Shah Rukh's emotional message as 25 independent theaters reopen with Pathaan

The film exhibition industry has been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns, leading to the permanent closure of many single-screen theaters across the country. However, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated action film, Pathaan, is providing a glimmer of hope for some exhibitors, thanks to its strong advance bookings.

As many as 25 single-screen theaters in North India, primarily in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, are set to reopen today with Pathaan. Shah Rukh took to Twitter to express his emotions, mentioning that he grew up watching films in single-screen theaters and the excitement of watching a movie in that setting is unmatched. He expressed his hopes for success for both the theaters and the film, and congratulated the theaters on their reopening.