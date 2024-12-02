Shahid Kapoor Felt He Needed to 'Protect' Mira Rajput from the Film Industry: 'It's a Big, Bad World'

Speaking candidly in a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor discussed his arranged marriage to Mira Rajput, stating that when they first got married in 2015, he felt compelled to "protect" her. Mira Rajput was only 21 at the time, and the actor revealed that he saw Bollywood as a dangerous area that needed to be protected. Shahid was surprised to learn that Mira Rajput ended up being the more protective partner over time.

Shahid Considers Marrying Mira Rajput

Nearly nine years have passed since Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were married, and the couple has gotten stronger every year. In his interview with The Faye D'Souza Show, Shahid discussed his marriage and their interpersonal issues. "I thought I would have to protect her because she was this 20-year-old girl just coming from Delhi," he recalled after they were married. And this is a big, horrible world of glitz and films, and everyone is so critical.

Shahid thought the entertainment industry was full of obstacles at the time, especially for someone who had never worked in it before, thus his protective instincts came into play. "In this setting, I assumed I would be the one watching out for her," he continued.

Mira Rajput Becomes More Shahid Protective

Over time, though, the dynamic changed. Mira Rajput, who had never been accustomed to the glamorous world of Bollywood, Shahid said, became far more adept at interacting with people than he had ever been. "I'm more socially at ease than she was, but she has acknowledged that I'm an actor. Even before I became at ease at the gatherings I had been going to for years, she became more at ease there," Shahid said with a giggle. "I thought, She's already more at ease than I was!"

Mira Rajput was commended by Shahid for having a strong, confident attitude, calling her "solid" and "extremely intelligent." He also disclosed that her obstinacy has enabled her to adjust and protect herself from the demands of the field. "She’s very stubborn, which helps her protect herself," he explained.

A Strong and Helpful Collaboration

Despite being 13 years apart in age, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's marriage has developed into a solid and encouraging alliance. Although Shahid was immediately attracted to Mira, Mira waited a little longer—roughly six months—to consent to his marriage. Shahid reflected on their trip and said he was grateful to have Mira beside him. "The nicest thing I've ever experienced in my life is an arranged marriage. Mira Rajput is my ideal life mate," Shahid said.





Shahid and Mira: Getting Married and Having Kids

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput became parents twice since their 2015 marriage. In 2016, they welcomed a daughter, Misha, into the world. In 2018, they welcomed a son, Zain. In order to give followers a glimpse of their affectionate and grounded relationship, the couple frequently posts glimpses of their family life on social media.

As Chennai's news and entertainment headlines continue to track the couple's journey, fans are further won over by Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's openness about their relationship, which demonstrates that despite the glitz of the movie business, their relationship is still based on love and respect.