Shahid Kapoor’s career touched big time with this remake

As can be understood, this column has quickly touched the most recent years of activity when films around three years old in Telugu were remade into Hindi. It means that the Telugu film world has had only a score of films at best to offer for the upcountry audience in as many years. Among the final round of flicks which made it to Hindi, 'Arjun Reddy' released in 2017 is one.



Riding on the raw energy and the usual misogyny associated with commercial Telugu cinema, the southern version gave a heavy boost to Vijay Deverakonda who became a rough and tough star with this super duper hit.

Sources were even hinting that he had come close to occupying the slot of Allu Arjun, who had built such a position over a period of a decade.

Shahid Kapur, who is a much more senior artiste in the world of cinema, had a bigger privilege to be apportioned in his favour. Having begun in 2003, he has had huge ups and downs and 'Kabir Singh', reflecting the same set of critical views from the film pundits for its supposedly 'toxic masculinity' running throughout the film was actually a mood-booster for its largely male audience. In fact, it loved the film's title character, a surgeon with anger management issues who spirals into self-destruction when his girlfriend, Preeti, marries someone else.

The film went on to be included in the list of the top 10 all-time hits in Hindi cinema as it collected over Rs 350 crore, after production costs totaled Rs 60 crore. The Hindi project was produced

and directed by the Telugu team, with the production supported by the T- Series group. In retrospect, as one looks back, the film managed to sail across smoothly because of a combo of issues like the ones mentioned above.

The irony is that the same film remade in Tamil, with actor Vikram's son Dhruv making his debut in the title role of ' Aditya Varma' flopped badly.