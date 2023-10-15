‘Shankar Dada MBBS’ to have a re-release

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s classic comedy drama, “Shankar Dada MBBS,” is in the news again. Directed by Jayanth C Paranjee, the film features Sonali Bendre in a prominent female lead role.

Excitingly, the latest update confirms that the movie will be re-released in theatres, this time in a spectacular 4K version.

The film which has noteworthy actors such as Srikanth, Venu Madhav, Girish Karnad, Paresh Rawal, and others played significant roles in this film is set hit screens again on November 4th. It boasts Devi Sri Prasad’s musical brilliance.