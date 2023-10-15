Live
- Israel moves hundreds of tanks close to Gaza fence as ground invasion looms
- GVL calls for promoting Visakhapatnam as a sought-after tourist destination
- Men’s ODI WC: Gurbaz, Alikhil fifties carry Afghanistan to a competitive 284 against England
- Ponnala Lakshmaiah met KCR- To formally Join BRS in Jangaon public meeting
- Ghumanhera, Raja Karan, Khalsa, Salute Hockey Academy win in Junior & Sub Junior categories
- BJP MP claims Mahua Moitra took 'cash & gifts' to ask questions in Parliament
- 25 injured as van overturns in Bihar's Kaimur
- Samantha doesn’t skips Sunday workout despite pain
- 3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi
- SC lists plea of Sterlite copper unit of Tamil Nadu for hearing on November 29
‘Shankar Dada MBBS’ to have a re-release
Highlights
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s classic comedy drama, “Shankar Dada MBBS,” is in the news again.
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s classic comedy drama, “Shankar Dada MBBS,” is in the news again. Directed by Jayanth C Paranjee, the film features Sonali Bendre in a prominent female lead role.
Excitingly, the latest update confirms that the movie will be re-released in theatres, this time in a spectacular 4K version.
The film which has noteworthy actors such as Srikanth, Venu Madhav, Girish Karnad, Paresh Rawal, and others played significant roles in this film is set hit screens again on November 4th. It boasts Devi Sri Prasad’s musical brilliance.
