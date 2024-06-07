Sharvarigains valuable acting insights from veteran Sathyaraj on ‘Munjya’ set

Sharvari, a rising star in Indian cinema, is set to dazzle audiences in the upcoming horror comedy "Munjya," produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film features Sharvari alongside veteran actor Sathyaraj, renowned for his iconic role as Katappa in "Baahubali."

Expressing her excitement, Sharvari revealed her admiration for SS Rajamouli's work, particularly the "Baahubali" series, making the opportunity to work with Sathyaraj a dream come true. She shared how observing Sathyaraj's dedication and craft on set was akin to attending a daily acting workshop.

"Sathyaraj sir's versatility, patience, and sheer talent were inspiring," Sharvari remarked. "Whether in comic scenes or intense moments, his consistency and ease brought every scene to life."

The experience not only enriched Sharvari's acting skills but also deepened her appreciation for cinematic artistry. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with such a phenomenal actor and expressed her desire to work with him again.



