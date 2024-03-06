Sharwanand comes with a family title, ‘Manamey’

Telugu actor Sharwanand is set to embark on his 35th film, an exciting collaboration with director Sriram Adittya. The film, titled "Manamey," promises to be a captivating coming-of-age entertainer with a beautiful love story. Adding to the anticipation, Krithi Shetty has been cast as the leading lady, sparking excitement among fans.





As a special birthday surprise for Sharwanand, the filmmakers unveiled the title and offered a vibrant glimpse of the film. The sneak peek features iconic London landmarks, including the majestic London Bridge, the historic Palace of Westminster, and the renowned Big Ben, hinting at the film's unique setting and storyline.





In the sneak peek, Sharwanand is seen alongside Vikram Adittya, who portrays his on-screen son, adding an intriguing dynamic to the narrative. The film is poised to explore various facets of life and promises an exhilarating cinematic journey.









Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, with Edida Raja serving as the associate producer, "Manamey" boasts Hesham Abdul Wahab as the music director. While more details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed, the project is generating significant buzz among Telugu cinema enthusiasts.



Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates on "Manamey," as the collaboration between Sharwanand, Sriram Adittya, and Krithi Shetty holds the promise of delivering a unique and engaging cinematic experience. Stay tuned for additional announcements regarding this highly anticipated project.