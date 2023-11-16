Sheena Chohan blazing new trails in South India

Actress Sheena Chohan, popular for working in Hindi, Bengali and Malayalam projects continues her incredible year, after “The Trial” opposite Kajol and Sant Tukaram where she’s opposite Subodh Bhave, slated to release soon, now bursting through in the south India with an exciting new pan India project which will majorly release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi; starring alongside JD Chakravarthy. It’s going on floors from 2nd of November onwards.

The film is being produced by Malkapuram Shivakumar, a famed South producer who made the Telegu version of Singham 3, under the banner of Suraksh Entertainment and is directed by Shravan Jonnada.

Sheena, who was launched in the South in a lead role opposite the Malayalam Megastar Mammootty says, “The new role, who plays a crucial role in the film, is a new challenge for me and my first film in Telugu. I’m very excited to work down south - I met Shivakumar in Mumbai a few months back and what I really like about working with him, is that he has been very supportive of me and my talent, by introducing me into the Telegu film industry, which I deeply admire as it is giving me a platform to shine through. I really enjoy working with him because these kinds of situations, of putting a film together, can get very tense, but it has been a pleasure working with him."

She further adds, "The film is directed by Shravan Jonnada, who I’m looking forward to work with as well. He believed in my ability to understand and give full conviction to the character and trusted I will give my 100%. He felt I fully suited the role and thus selected me so we can create a powerful film, that brings his vision of bringing justice against all the odds to life.”

The film is in pre-production and workshops and look tests have concluded in Hyderabad. The Mahurat took place successfully on Dussehra.