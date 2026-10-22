Kanpur man's death: Family alleges murder, blocks highway with body

Kanpur: The death of 37-year-old Biru Singh Bhadauria in the Hanumant Vihar police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has triggered a major controversy, as his family rejected the police account that he died in a road accident and alleged instead that he was murdered.

On Thursday, the family staged a protest by placing his body on the highway leading towards Hamirpur, demanding the immediate arrest of those allegedly responsible for his death.

The case has taken a fresh turn after an eyewitness, identified as Rahul, questioned the police version of events and claimed that Biru's death was not accidental but the result of a deliberate act.

According to the victim's family, Biru Singh Bhadauria worked as a salesman for a food products company. They alleged that he had a dispute a few days earlier with Rajveer and Mewalal, both residents of Khadepur Nai Basti, following which tensions had reportedly continued between the two sides.

The family claimed that on Tuesday night, Biru was returning home after visiting a Dussehra fair when Mewalal arrived at the spot in a car.

According to their account, three other men, including Rajveer, were also travelling in the vehicle. The group allegedly stopped Biru and assaulted him. When he attempted to escape, they hit him with the car. The family further alleged that the men then placed him on the roof of the vehicle and drove away.

Speaking to IANS, the victim's wife rejected the suggestion that her husband had died in an accident, and said, "I am saying that it was not an accident. It was murder, committed by five people. They are saying it was an accident, but it was not an accident; it was murder committed by five people."

Eyewitness Rahul has also challenged the police's account, alleging that the circumstances surrounding the incident point towards a deliberate act rather than a routine road accident. He claimed to have personally seen the men place Biru on the roof of the car before driving away.

"The police are misrepresenting the sequence of events. This was not a routine road accident, but a case of murder. I have personally witnessed individuals placing the man on the roof of the car and driving away," Rahul said.

He further alleged that Biru's hands had become trapped in the openings of the car's front windows as the vehicle moved forward.

"Both of the man's hands were trapped inside the car's front window openings. The vehicle was driven forward, and the man was subsequently thrown off before the accused fled the scene," Rahul added.

However, the allegations made by the family and the eyewitness remain to be established, and their veracity can only be determined through a thorough investigation by the police.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media purportedly shows a car travelling at high speed. It is alleged that Rahul was pursuing the vehicle on a motorcycle at the time of the incident.

CCTV footage related to the case has also emerged, with the family claiming that the entire sequence of events was captured by more than 12 surveillance cameras installed in the area.

The family has alleged that despite the availability of potential evidence, the police initially registered the case as a death caused by an "unknown vehicle", treating it as a hit-and-run incident.

They have expressed dissatisfaction with the initial handling of the matter and are demanding that the case be investigated from the perspective of murder, with strict legal action taken against all those found responsible.

Following the incident, Biru was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. His death subsequently led to demands from the family for a thorough investigation and action against the people they accuse of being involved.

The family alleged that the police were not taking effective action, prompting them to block the highway with Biru's body in protest. During the demonstration, they remained firm on their demand for the immediate arrest of the accused and strict action, refusing to withdraw until their concerns were addressed.

The highway blockade was eventually lifted after police personnel intervened and assured the family that appropriate action would be taken. Following the assurance, the family removed the body from the road, allowing traffic movement to resume.

At present, both the victim's family and eyewitness Rahul maintain that Biru's death was the result of murder rather than a road accident.

Investigations are underway, and further details are awaited.



