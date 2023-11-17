Shivani reveals reason behind Rajasekhar turning into antagonist

Senior hero Rajasekhar surprised his fans by signing the main antagonist’s role in Nithiin’s upcoming film, “Extra Ordinary Man.” Rajasekhar has been toying with the idea of signing villain and character roles for the past few years, and hebagged up “Extra Ordinary Man” at the right time.

Recently, Rajasekhar’s elder daughter Shivani Rajasekhar revealed the reason why her father chose to play a negative role in the Nithiin-starrer. In a latest interview while promoting her upcoming film, “Kotabommali PS,” Shivani said that her father always wanted to play negative roles like Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami. “He was narrated many scripts in the past, but he didn’t find them exciting. But his quest had ended with Extra Ordinary Man in which he plays a very exciting character which will surely leave a lasting impression,” Shivani said.

“Extra Ordinary Man,” starring Sreeleela as the leading lady, is being directed by Vakkantham Vamsi and produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy on Shresth Movies and Adithya Movies & Entertainments banners. The film is set to hit theatres on December 8.