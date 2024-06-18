Shoot begins for 'World’s Fakest Greatest Love Story' starring Anshuman Malhotra, Reem Shaikh

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming young-adult romance drama, 'World’s Fakest Greatest Love Story', starring Anshuman Malhotra and Reem Shaikh, announced on Tuesday the commencement of shooting.



Produced by Dice Media and written by writers Durjoy Dutta and Sumrit Shahi, the series follows the love-filled journey of Kritika and Manav, two opposites who will navigate their way from being enemies to best friends, fake lovers, and finally falling in love.

Taking to social media, the makers shared pictures of the lead actors, Anshuman and Reem, holding the clapboard.

They wrote: "Aa rahe hai aapko World's Fakest Greatest Love Story sunane...stay tuned, shoot has begun."

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Chandigarh, the series exemplifies the idea that opposites attract and will explore the glamorous yet challenging world of social media influencers and content creators, offering a fresh perspective on love, relationships, and digital fame.

The series will simultaneously delve into relatable themes of career, ambition, and the clash between traditional and modern career choices, which will resonate with audiences.

'World’s Fakest Greatest Love Story' will soon be streaming on Amazon miniTV.