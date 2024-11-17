Live
- Group-3 exams in Wanaparthy district peacefully*
- Shraddha Das reigns as a fashion icon
- ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ teaser set for Nov 21st release
- Nadendla Manohar announces WhatsApp services for grain purchase
- AP DCM Pawan Kalyan Addresses Public Rally in Ballarpur, Maharashtra
- ‘Pushpa The Rule’ trailer launch event: Massive fan frenzy in Patna
- Jyothika slams negative campaign on ‘Kanguva’
- It’s official: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala to tie the knot in December
- ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ locks release date for Oct 2025
- Telangana to Implement New EV Policy from Tomorrow, Aims for Cleaner Environment
Shraddha Das is setting social media ablaze with her latest breathtaking photoshoot! The actress took to Instagram to share stunning images of herself posing against a mesmerizing hilly landscape, capturing the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.
In the photos, Shraddha dazzles in a sheer pink shrug paired with a vibrant blue bralette, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. The enchanting backdrop, complete with lush greenery and cascading waterfalls, perfectly complements her striking poses, making the pictures a visual treat.
Despite her recent films not making a significant mark at the box office, Shraddha Das continues to reign as a fashion icon. Her bold and glamorous style choices never fail to impress, proving once again that she is a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion.