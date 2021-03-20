Shreya Chaudhry shares screen with Neha Dhupia and Ranveer Brar in her latest project!

Shreya Chaudhry impressed everyone with her star-studded performance in Amazon Prime's musical series – 'Bandish Bandits'. Furthermore, the young actress has etched a special place for herself owing to her remarkable acting skills and has also been a part of numerous brand campaigns. Apart from her acting performance, Shreya is also admired for her fitness and in a recent video she divulged one of the secrets to her staying fit.

Shreya Chaudhry recently shot an interesting video while collaborating with actors like Neha Dhupia and celebrity chef – Ranveer Brar where she shared that she loves home cooked food. Appreciated for her fit physique, Shreya actively works out and, also maintains a proper balance with necessary nutrition. Always inspiring her fans and sharing the right set of advice, the pretty actress makes it abundantly clear that there is no substitute for clean and healthy home cooked food.

While on the work front, we have seen her unravel an amazing rendition in Bandish Bandits, Shreya is keeping things under wrap as she discusses different projects with makers. Few weeks back, she was at a meeting with a leading OTT player and reportedly we will be seeing her real soon with an exciting project that's on the cards. Let's wait and watch how Shreya impresses us next!







