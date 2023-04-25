Shriya Saran And Sharman Joshi's Music School Trailer Is Out

After a long gap, Shriya Saran is once again back with an interesting movie. She teamed up with Sharman Joshi and is all set to entertain her fans and audience with the Music School movie. It goes very apt with the title as the plot deals with the importance of arts in the life of children. Off late, the makers launched the trailer and ace actor Vijay Devarakonda unveiled it on social media in the Telugu language. The trailer is also out in Tamil and Hindi languages.

Along with sharing the trailer, Vijay also praised the whole team of 'Music School'…

He wrote, "Happy to present the trailer of #MusicSchool that celebrates the importance of following your dreams. All the best to the entire team! #MusicSchoolMovie releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in theatres on May 12th! https://youtu.be/pIPB06D3kNg @yaminifilms @ilaiyaraaja @TheSharmanJoshi @shriya1109 @SVC_official @PicturesPVR @paparaobiyyala @adityamusic".

Shriya Saran also shared the trailer and wrote, "Experience the enchanting world of music through an inspiring story of #Musicschool #MusicSchoolMovie in cinemas from May 12 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Hindi Trailer out now."

Going with the trailer, it first showcases how kids are pressurised to choose only two fields in their academics and forced to score maximum marks. They never allow them to allocate time to arts thus, children feel stressed. Then enter Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi who essayed the roles of music and dance teachers in this movie. They start off their own school and start teaching music and dance to a few children. But unfortunately, parents complain about them as they are not allowing their kids to study. So, we need to wait and watch to know how they will make parents know the importance of arts…

Music School movie is directed and produced by Paparao Biyyala who is a former IAS officer turned filmmaker. The film features 11 captivating and melodious songs and holds an ensemble cast of Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, alongside debutants Ozu Barua, Gracy Goswamy, Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambegaonkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vaquar Sheikh and Phani along with a few child actors.

Even the earlier released songs, "Padhte Jao Baccha…", "Teri Nigahon Ne…" and "Hichkaule…" also bagged good response.

Music School movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!



