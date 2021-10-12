Shriya Saran Says Her Daughter ‘Radha’ Is Her Best Friend: ‘Don’t Think That I Could’ve Hidden Her Any Longer’

It is also known that Tollywood's ace actress Shriya Saran made a shocking revelation to all the fans that she gave birth to a baby girl in 2020 and also shared a beautiful video with her dear hubby Andrei Koscheev. Off late, she spoke to a leading daily and said, her daughter 'Radha' is none months old and turned into her bestie.



Speaking to a leading daily in an interview, Shriya said she and her hubby decided to start a family during the pandemic and said, "My baby is 9-months-old and I don't think that I could've hidden her any longer. She's already a well-travelled baby who has been to quite a few parts around the globe. I feel so happy; it's like a child has given birth to a mother. Radha is my best friend. Radha was born in Barcelona. It's a planned baby. The world had come to an abrupt halt and we thought it was the best time to start a family."

She also added, "In fact, I have started working on a film A Musical School with Sharman Joshi. Then I have a Telugu film Gamnam which will be dubbed in many languages, including Hindi. And then comes the big SS Rajamouli film RRR. I have also lost a lot of weight by now and am perfectly fit".

Yesterday, Shriya introduced Radha to all the netizens and fans through a lovely video…

She wrote, "Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever... To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to god!"

Well, Shriya and Andrei tied a knot in 2018 and enjoyed a gala wedding at Udaipur. They were in a relationship for several years and are now enjoying the time with their little 'Radha'…