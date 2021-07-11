Shruti Haasan Drops A Throwback Live Music Video And Says, 'I Miss Playing Live So Bad'

Tollywood's ace actress Shruti Haasan is all busy with a handful of projects. After taking two years of break, she is now all back with a bang and also bagged a chance to share the screen space with Prabhas in his Salaar movie which is being directed by Prashant Neel. Off late, Shruti who is an avid social media user dropped a throwback video of her live music band and reminisced all her best moments.











In this video, Shruti is seen crooning the "I Just Want To Stay…" song during a live band and she was all happy and enjoying singing the song. Along with sharing this video, she also wrote, "The squish… Squished gigs together I miss playing live so bad".

Well, a few hours ago she also shared a video along with her rumoured boyfriend Shantanu and was seen having the fried chicken"









In this video, both Shantanu and Shruti are seen enjoying eating the fried chicken and rapping too! She also captioned the video jotting down, "Those who eat together stay together this is a normal evening with free food oh and we also love fried chicken #foodmood".

Earlier when she was asked about dating her rumoured boyfriend Shantanu, she said, "I don't know if I believe in the concept of dating. Therefore I shall evade smoothly out of that. I will tell you what it is, it is not that I want to hide anything and never been the one to hide. But I have very things in my life that are personal. I grew up in front of people because of my parents... and everyone knows, everything to know so I'm not hiding anything but I think, I don't feel the need to put a label on it. I'm really thankful for our friendship. he is really very talented, very unique. I'm happy to have that equation in my life."