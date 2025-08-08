Shubh set to ignite Dubai with ‘The Supreme Tour’ debut performance

After a triumphant sold-out run across North America and Canada, Punjabi-Canadian hip-hop sensation Shubh is bringing his electrifying energy to the Middle East with The Supreme Tour, making his debut performance in Dubai. Set to deliver an unforgettable live experience, the event promises a blend of immersive visuals, pulsating beats, and Shubh’s signature stage presence.

The Dubai concert, powered by Studio Majime Dubai and DXB Live, is already creating buzz as one of the most anticipated events on the region’s entertainment calendar.

Fans can look forward to a setlist filled with chart-topping hits like Still Rollin, Cheques, Supreme, One Love, and Elevated, alongside fresh new tracks that showcase Shubh’s powerful lyrical style and global appeal.

Excited for his Middle East debut, Shubh stated, “This is a landmark moment for me. As a Punjabi artist representing my roots on the global stage, I feel proud and grateful. Performing in Dubai is going to be something truly special.”

Khalid Alhammadi, SVP of DXB Live, echoed this excitement: “Shubh’s debut is more than a concert—it’s a celebration of cultural diversity and Dubai’s position as a global entertainment hub.”

Nitish Bansal, Head of Live Entertainment at DXB Live, added, “This is about celebrating a movement. Shubh brings South Asian talent to the forefront, uniting fans and cultures through music.”

Sara Awwad, Founder and Creative Director of Studio Majime, commented, “Shubh’s artistry is bold, authentic, and deeply rooted in culture. His Dubai debut is a significant moment for South Asian music worldwide.”

Tickets are now available on District by Zomato and the Coca-Cola Arena website. Don’t miss the chance to witness Shubh live, as he sets a new benchmark for global Punjabi music in Dubai with The Supreme Tour.