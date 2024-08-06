Siddu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Telusu Kada’ Shooting Begins 

Siddu Jonnalagadda has become a rising star in Tollywood, especially among the youth audience, thanks to the immense success of his movie 'DJ Tillu.' The buzz surrounding his projects has only intensified with the release of the blockbuster sequel, 'Tillu Square.' Now, all eyes are on his upcoming film, 'Telusu Kada,' which promises to be another milestone in his flourishing career.

Produced by the renowned People Media Factory, known for their high production standards, 'Telusu Kada' is directed by Neeraja Kona, a celebrated stylist making her directorial debut. The film brings together a fresh and intriguing storyline, paired with Siddu's new look, creating much anticipation.

https://x.com/peoplemediafcy/status/1820681136919503235

Joining Siddu Jonnalagadda on this exciting project is Rashi Khanna, who has already begun shooting alongside him. The film also features Srinidhi Shetty as another female lead, and Viva Harsha in a key role, adding depth to the ensemble cast. The team behind 'Telusu Kada' is nothing short of exceptional, with music composed by the sensational Thaman SS, who has already received applause for the film's motion poster. Gyan Shekhar Baba is the cinematographer, while National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli is handling the editing.

The regular shooting of 'Telusu Kada' commenced with grandeur, marking the beginning of a crucial 30-day schedule. During this period, key talky scenes and songs will be filmed, setting the stage for what is expected to be another hit. Siddu Jonnalagadda’s dedication to his role is evident as he has undergone a transformation for a fresh appearance, adding to the film's intrigue.