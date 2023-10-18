Siddu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Telusu Kada’gets a grand launch

The successful production house People Media Factory recently announced their Production No. 30 with Star Boy Siddu Jonnalagadda playing the lead. Titled “Telusu Kada,” this soulful love saga marks the directorial debut of popular stylist and costume designer Neeraja Kona. The debutante impressed one and all with the title glimpse that looked grand. The glimpse is presently trending top on YouTube.





The film has been launched grandly in Hyderabad on Wednesday in the presence of the core team and several guests. Natural Star Nani who graced the occasion as the chief guest sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot, while heroes Nithiin and Aadhi Pinisetty handed over the script to the makers. Director Bobby switched on the camera, while Harish Shankar did the honorary direction for the first shot. The event was also attended by Nandini Reddy, Kona Venkat, Vakkantham Vamsi, Bommarillu Bhaskar, Mallik Ram, Sithara Naga Vamsi, producer Vijayender Reddy, and a few others.





TG Vishwa Prasad will produce the movie on a high budget and Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer. Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty are the female leads opposite Siddu in the movie which has some well-known technicians taking care of different crafts. Thaman S scores the music, Yuvraj J handles the cinematography, and National Award-winning technician Sreekar Prasad is the editor. AvinashKolla who is one of the busiest Production Designers is part of the movie for which Archana Rao designs costumes.The regular shoot of the movie commences in a few weeks.

