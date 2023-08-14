SIIMA to be held in Dubai

Bemgaluru: Festival of South Indian Cinema - SIIMA Award Ceremony will be held in Dubai on September 15 and 16 this time.

It has been decided to encourage the movie makers who have won many awards in the categories of best acting, direction, production etc. in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam movies.

Speaking at the press conference, The multi-lingual actress Actress Shruti Haasan said, I am happy to be back in Bangalore. I danced in the program the first year. SIIMA wished to continue the work of honoring the people and talents of the film industry by presenting more awards.

Actor Dolly Dhananjaya said that he has connection with SIIMA from Second year of the awards event. He said that he met actress Pranitha Pranitha Subhash in SIIMA. Actress Pranitha Subhash spoke and shared her experience about SIIMA.

SIIMA President Brinda Prasad said, "SIIMA" award ceremony is being organized for the 11th consecutive year. We are at the forefront of awarding in South India. South Indian movies will be recognized and encouraged at the global level. This time the grand award ceremony of "SIIMA" will be held in Dubai. South Indian talent will be showcased more this time. This time there are more films, he said.