Live
Just In
‘Sikandar’ new poster fuels excitement
The makers of Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, have unveiled a striking new poster that has sent fans into a frenzy.
The makers of Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, have unveiled a striking new poster that has sent fans into a frenzy. The poster, bathed in shades of red and green, teases Salman’s intense new look, adding to the growing anticipation surrounding the film.
Despite keeping much of the storyline under wraps, every reveal from the film has only fueled excitement. Sikandar marks Salman’s return to the big screen after Tiger 3, making it one of the most awaited releases of the year. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss of Ghajini fame, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.
Adding to the film’s grand appeal is the electrifying background score by Santosh Narayanan, which perfectly complements the action-packed visuals. Sikandar also marks Salman’s reunion with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster Kick.
The makers acknowledged fans’ excitement with a special message, saying, “To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar. A big surprise awaits on February 27! Stay with us.”
Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is already enjoying success with Chhaava, in which she stars opposite Vicky Kaushal. With Salman’s return and an action-packed spectacle promised, Sikandar is shaping up to be a blockbuster in the making.