Singer KK’s Daughter Taamara Shares The Last Note For Her Father

Popular singer KK passed away on 31st May after suffering from a massive heart attack in the night. He performed live at an event in Kolkata and was even seen sweating in some of the videos. Thereafter he was immediately shifted to SSKM hospital but he was declared dead. This shocked his family, fans and friends and most of the Bollywood stars mourned for his loss and dropped emotional social media posts. Yesterday, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata ji paid last respect to KK and today he mortal remains are brought to Mumbai. Thus, his daughter Taamara and wife Jyoti dropped last notes to KK and revealed the details of 'Antim Yatra'…















Taamara dropped an image on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, "Love you forever dad". According to this post, KK's antim darshan will take place between 10:30 am – 12:30 am and then his mortal remains will be taken to the Versova Hindu Cemetery at 1 pm. An ambulance is already present at this late singer's residence and his friends from the industry reached the residence.

Speaking about post-mortem reports, "The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues".