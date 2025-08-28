  • Menu
Singha – India’s First Live Lion Film | Directed by K.C. Ravi Devan

Singha is India’s first film featuring a live lion, directed by K.C. Ravi Devan with music by Amrish. Produced by V. Mathiyalagan, this unique movie promises thrilling visuals and a powerful story.

Singha is India’s first-ever film featuring a live lion. Directed by K.C. Ravi Devan, the movie promises a unique cinematic experience.

The music is composed by Amrish, adding depth to the film’s atmosphere. Produced by V. Mathiyalagan, Singha showcases a powerful story with stunning visuals of the majestic lion.

The title motion of Singha highlights the collaboration between K.C. Ravi Devan, Amrish, P.G. Muthaiah, V. Mathiyalagan, and actor Nikhil.

