Sirivennela's last rites held

Hyderabad: The last rites of the famous lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry were performed at the Maha Prasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills, here, on Wednesday.

The elder son of the lyricist Sai Venkata Yogeswara Sarma lit the funeral pyre. The mortal remains of Sastry were brought to the Film Chambers from his residence in Srinagar Colony. Several prominent personalities of Tollywood reminisced about their association with the legendary lyricist.

Harish consoles family

Earlier, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao placed a wreath on Sastry's body and paid floral tributes. He consoled the bereaved family members. Rao said Sastry won accolades from scholars and common people. "The film industry is known for its business and Sastry has penned lyrics on different topics to create awareness among people," he said.

Rao described him as a great writer who penned songs to remove untouchability and tried to create awareness among the commoners.

The minister praised Sastry for his special lyrics which created public awareness. "There was no place for obscenity in his songs that mesmerised people. I pray god to rest his soul in peace," He conveyed sympathies to the family

BJP leader condoles death

BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman on Wednesday condoled the death of famous lyricist of Telugu film industry Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry.

He said sudden demise of the lyricist is not only a loss to the industry, but a huge loss to both Telugu States. In a message, he extended 'deepest and heartfelt condolence' to the bereaved family.