‘Sitaram Sitralu’: A family-oriented entertaining film

In an era where high-octane action and romance often dominate the big screen, Sitaram Sitralu emerges as a refreshing and heartwarming film that caters to family audiences. Directed by Naga Shasidhar, this small yet impactful film has garnered attention with its promotional content. Now, as the film hits theatre, let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

The film revolves around Shiva (Lakshmana Murthy), a humble tea stall owner in Kurnool whose tea is reputed to cure headaches. Known as 'Status Shiva' for his motivational social media posts, Shiva aspires to achieve success and inspire others. His life takes a turn when he falls in love with Parvati (Bhramarambika), a teacher, and their impending marriage leads him into significant debt as he aims for a grand celebration. When Parvati’s father opposes the marriage, Shiva is left struggling with his financial burden and the weight of unfulfilled dreams. As he attempts to clear his debts by reviving his late father’s VCR business, the plot unfolds with unexpected twists and turns.

Performances:

Lakshmana Murthy delivers a commendable performance as Shiva, embodying the character’s ambitions and emotional struggles with sincerity. His portrayal of a young man striving for both personal and professional success is both believable and engaging. Bhramarambika impresses as Parvati, bringing grace and depth to her role as the supportive yet conflicted love interest. Delhi Rajeshwari, playing Shiva’s mother, adds warmth and authenticity to the narrative. The supporting cast also contributes effectively, with each actor fitting their role seamlessly.

Technicalities:

Director Naga Shasidhar demonstrates a keen ability to weave a compelling narrative around everyday life, capturing the essence of familial bonds and personal aspirations. The cinematography by Arun Kumar Parvathaneni enhances the film's visual appeal, bringing the small-town setting of Kurnool to life with vibrant and evocative imagery. Rudra Kiran’s musical score complements the film’s tone beautifully, with melodies that add emotional depth to key scenes. The film’s soundtrack contrasts pleasantly with the typically loud sounds of mainstream cinema, offering a soothing and melodious experience.

Analysis:

Sitaram Sitralu stands out for its unique approach to storytelling, focusing on relatable themes such as the challenges of financial struggles and the impact of familial expectations. Director Naga Shasidhar successfully highlights the emotional journey of the protagonist while incorporating elements that resonate with viewers on a personal level. The film’s examination of how technology has evolved from VCRs to modern digital storage devices is a clever narrative device that adds a nostalgic touch. While the second half of the film could benefit from more polished scenes, the overall execution remains strong.

In conclusion, Sitaram Sitralu offers a heartwarming and thought-provoking experience that stands apart from the typical cinematic fare. With its engaging storyline, strong performances, and effective technical elements, it is a film that will be appreciated by families looking for meaningful and enjoyable entertainment.

Rating: 3/5



