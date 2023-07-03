Siva Karthikeyan entertains as cartoonist in ‘Maaveeran’ trailer

Siva Karthikeyan’s “Maaveeran” is up for a grand release on July 14. The movie will have a simultaneous release in Telugu as “Mahaveerudu.” Madonne Ashwin, of Mandela fame, is the director. Makers made some headlines today with a theatrical trailer.

Siva Karthikeyan plays a cartoonist who destroys a politician’s poster, which makes the former land in trouble. The poster gets stuck in the protagonist’s shoes by mistake, but the politician thinks that Siva Karthikeyan is against him. There is a bit of suspense in the trailer. Whenever Siva Karthikeyan looks into the sky, he behaves differently.

Why is he behaving in a different manner, and what’s the reason behind this? We need to watch the film to know it. The trailer is very fascinating, and it promises a unique entertainer ahead. Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar is the female lead. Arun Viswa produced Maaveeran/Mahaveerudu under Shanthi Talkies. Sunil, Mysskin, and Yogi Babu played important roles. Bharath Sankar composed the tunes.







