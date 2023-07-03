  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Siva Karthikeyan entertains as cartoonist in ‘Maaveeran’ trailer

Siva Karthikeyan entertains as cartoonist in ‘Maaveeran’ trailer
x
Highlights

Siva Karthikeyan’s “Maaveeran” is up for a grand release on July 14. The movie will have a simultaneous release in Telugu as “Mahaveerudu.”

Siva Karthikeyan’s “Maaveeran” is up for a grand release on July 14. The movie will have a simultaneous release in Telugu as “Mahaveerudu.” Madonne Ashwin, of Mandela fame, is the director. Makers made some headlines today with a theatrical trailer.

Siva Karthikeyan plays a cartoonist who destroys a politician’s poster, which makes the former land in trouble. The poster gets stuck in the protagonist’s shoes by mistake, but the politician thinks that Siva Karthikeyan is against him. There is a bit of suspense in the trailer. Whenever Siva Karthikeyan looks into the sky, he behaves differently.

Why is he behaving in a different manner, and what’s the reason behind this? We need to watch the film to know it. The trailer is very fascinating, and it promises a unique entertainer ahead. Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar is the female lead. Arun Viswa produced Maaveeran/Mahaveerudu under Shanthi Talkies. Sunil, Mysskin, and Yogi Babu played important roles. Bharath Sankar composed the tunes.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X