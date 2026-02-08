Sivakarthikeyan meets Ajith in Abu Dhabi, calls it an ‘inspiring day’

Chennai: Tamil cinema star Sivakarthikeyan has heaped praise on actor Ajith Kumar after meeting him at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, describing the interaction as an “inspiring day” spent with an “inspiring person”.

Taking to Instagram, Sivakarthikeyan shared photographs from his meeting with Ajith, who is currently participating in international car racing competitions. Alongside the images, the actor wrote that witnessing Ajith’s passion, commitment, dedication and resilience firsthand was a powerful experience that left him deeply inspired.

Sivakarthikeyan is the latest in a growing list of Tamil film personalities to visit Ajith at international racing venues. Ajith has been actively competing in a series of global motorsport events, drawing admiration from colleagues across the film industry.

Earlier, music director Yuvan Shankar Raja had met Ajith at the Dubai Autodrome, coinciding with the successful re-release of Ajith’s blockbuster film Mankatha, which created significant buzz at the box office. Actor R Madhavan had also interacted with Ajith at the same venue just days before Yuvan’s visit.

This month, actress Nayanthara and her director-husband Vignesh Shivan arrived at the Dubai Autodrome to cheer for Ajith during the popular Dubai 24H Series event. Prior to their visit, actor Sibi Sathyaraj had shared a video on social media showing Ajith warmly welcoming him and his family at the circuit, praising the actor’s dedication to motorsport.

Renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander had also met Ajith at the Marina Race Circuit in Abu Dhabi, adding to the steady stream of industry figures expressing admiration for the actor’s racing pursuits.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar’s journey on the race track is set to be chronicled in a docu-film scheduled for theatrical release on May 1, coinciding with his birthday. Sources close to the actor confirmed that acclaimed director A L Vijay is helming the 90-minute documentary, which aims to inspire young people to pursue their passions with discipline and determination.