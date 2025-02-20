Sivakarthikeyan visits Soori’s 'Maaman' set in Trichy

Chennai: Actor Jeyaprakash, who is currently shooting for director Prasanth Pandiyaraj’s eagerly awaited action drama ‘Maaman’, has now disclosed that actor Sivarkarthikeyan recently paid a visit to the sets of the film.

The unit of ‘Maaman’, which features Soori in the lead, is currently shooting in Trichy and its adjoining places.

Taking to his Instagram page, actor Jeyaprakash, who expressed happiness at being a part of Maman, wrote, “#Maaman shoot in full swing in Trichy! Exciting to be part of this journey alongside @soorimuthuchamy, Rajkiran sir, and Aishwarya Lekshmi Solid cast, solid film in the making! Great catching up with @sivakarthikeyan when he dropped by to wish the team! #tamilcinema #movies #tamilmovie #actor #kollywood aishu__”

It is a known fact that actor Sivakarthikeyan considers Soori a close friend and had visited the sets of the film earlier as well.

Meanwhile, sources close to the unit of Maaman say that the film will revolve around the relationship between a six year old boy and his maternal uncle (mother’s brother). Shooting for the film is predominantly taking place in places around Trichy.

Apart from Soori, Jayaprakash, Rajkiran and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the film will also feature Bala Saravanan, Viji Chandrashekar, Baba Baskar, Nikhila Shankar and Master Prakeeth Shivan among others.

Expectations for the film are high for a number of reasons. Firstly, the film is being directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, who is best known for having directed the popular hit series, ‘Vilangu’. Next, Soori has again teamed up with producer K Kumar, the man who produced the actor’s earlier superhit film ‘Garudan’ as well.

Work on the film is progressing fast, say sources, who also add that the unit is considering releasing the film for the summer holidays.